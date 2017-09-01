MeshCanvas
Weightless.
Made ready to attach.
Comes with special adhesives.
No more damaged walls*
Without screws or nails.
Leaves no residue.
Free Shipping



Get Prints Now!


Versatile design

Installation in seconds
Art gallery print provides imcomparable image quality.
Can be removed and reattached for 10 times

Share on Facebook with friends

Share

MeshCanvas

8" x 8" / 8" x 12"
Stereoscopic with 0.75" in thickness
Versatile design with unique adhesives
Weightless and robust material. Attach easily.
No more nails, and residues.
Art gallery print provides imcomparable image quality.
3 for $46, each surplus is $10.
Free Shipping.
* Support countries
You can mix square and rectangle MeshCanvas for your photos.


▪ Frameless canvas to unleash your creativity.


▪ Square (8"x8") and Rectangle (8"x12") shapes to design bespoke layouts.


▪ Stereoscopic with 0.75" in thickness.

▪ Lightweight advanced rigid graphic arts composite panel.


▪ Freedom to craft frameless canvases to mesh together as a master piece.

▪ Inimitable panoramic canvas creation.


▪ Each MeshCanvas comes with 4 adhesive squares attached. Simply peel off the backings and attach to desirable location on your wall

▪ The quickest and most effortless way to hang a canvas. No tools needed.

▪ Removal and adjustment are incredibly simple, with just a slight twist.


▪ Meshcanvas is the perfect solution to create unique wall art.

▪ Turn your walls into real life FB and IG with MeshCanvas!


▪ Delivery 4-10 days. Free Shipping.
* Support countries

* Note: Most hard, non-delaminating wall.

MeshCanvas

★ Square MeshCanvas 8" x 8"


★ Retangle MeshCanvas 8" x 12"






Get MeshCanvas Now!

Features

The highest quality printing.

No more nails and residues. Wall is my creations.

4-8 days fast shipping.

We treat our customers like family.

Reviews

RedReviews:Printage Mesh Canvas Unboxing Review - ARE THEY WORTH IT?
NBC today show TV program:7 new gadgets that'll make your life easier
Life Of Trends:Making Your Walls Pop with MeshCanvas
Jessica Minlschmidt: Daughters' photo on MeshCanvas share
Lollygag Blog:MeshCanvas
Parentingpatch:Display Your Memories with MeshCanvas from Printage
Stephs Cheers and Jeers:Custom Canvas Prints from Printage

Contact

Contact us via Facebook message or email to service@printage.cc

Printage FB

service@printage.cc

Wall is my creation!


Shop Now!


Share on Facebook with friends

Share

Privacy Policy        Terms of Use