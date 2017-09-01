8" x 8" / 8" x 12" Stereoscopic with 0.75" in thickness Versatile design with unique adhesives Weightless and robust material. Attach easily. No more nails, and residues. Art gallery print provides imcomparable image quality. 3 for $46, each surplus is $10. Free Shipping. * Support countries You can mix square and rectangle MeshCanvas for your photos.

▪ Frameless canvas to unleash your creativity.

▪ Square (8"x8") and Rectangle (8"x12") shapes to design bespoke layouts.

▪ Stereoscopic with 0.75" in thickness.

▪ Freedom to craft frameless canvases to mesh together as a master piece.

▪ Each MeshCanvas comes with 4 adhesive squares attached. Simply peel off the backings and attach to desirable location on your wall

▪ The quickest and most effortless way to hang a canvas. No tools needed.

▪ Removal and adjustment are incredibly simple, with just a slight twist.